MILAN Aug 6 Italian mid-sized lender Banca Popolare di Milano hopes to conclude a merger deal with a peer in the short term but any operation would have to wait until a shareholder meeting next year.
"We are interested in pulling off a deal in the short term," Giuseppe Castagna told analysts during a conference call. "That would inevitably have to take place after our shareholder meeting of next year."
The Milanese bank, Italy's seventh-largest by branches, has been dubbed by industry watchers as the "belle of the ball" among large cooperative lenders that are looking at tie-up options as they are being forced to drop their cooperative status.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)
March 27 Beijing North Star Co Ltd: * Says it will pay 0.06 yuan per share as 2016 dividend Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/NPnljb Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)