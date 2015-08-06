MILAN Aug 6 Italian mid-sized lender Banca Popolare di Milano on Thursday posted a 19.5 percent fall in first-half net profit to 154.1 million euros ($168 million) as the company booked non-recurring gains in the same period last year.

Popolare di Milano said a capital gain from the disposal of a stake in asset manager Anima Holding had boosted its 2014 first half result. Without that gain, first-half net profit rose 69 percent this year.

The lender said its fully-loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio - a measure of a bank's financial strength - was 12.09 percent.

Popolare di Milano, seen as one of the most attractive banks in an expected wave of sector consolidation in Italy following a reform of cooperative lenders, said loan loss provisions stood at 168.3 million euros in the first six months, down 15.4 percent from a year ago. ($1 = 0.9151 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)