MILAN, Sept 21 Italy's Banca Popolare di Vicenza
said on Monday that UniCredit had agreed to guarantee
its planned capital increase of up to 1.5 billion euros.
The unlisted Popolare di Vicenza is seeking to raise money
from investors in a share sale early next year after a
balance-sheet clean-up led to a large first-half net loss and
hammered its capital base.
The lender said it expected to carry out the capital
increase by April next year, along with a planned listing on
Milan's stock exchange.
The global coordinators for the share offering and listing
include BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Mediobanca and
UniCredit, it added.
