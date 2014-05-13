MILAN May 13 BlackRock Inc holds a 5.149 percent stake in Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Milano as of May 6, according to a filing from market regulator Consob on Tuesday.

The stake in the Milan-based bank, which is held through various funds, is the latest of a series of investments by the U.S. fund manger in Italian lenders.

BlackRock is now Popolare di Milano's second biggest shareholder.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Silvia Aloisi)