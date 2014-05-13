BRIEF-SGOCO Group says unit signed letter of intent to install hybrid power chiller plant
* Subsidiary of company, has signed a letter of intent with Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited
MILAN May 13 BlackRock Inc holds a 5.149 percent stake in Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Milano as of May 6, according to a filing from market regulator Consob on Tuesday.
The stake in the Milan-based bank, which is held through various funds, is the latest of a series of investments by the U.S. fund manger in Italian lenders.
BlackRock is now Popolare di Milano's second biggest shareholder.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
* Subsidiary of company, has signed a letter of intent with Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited
* Tac Capital LLC releases open letter to board of directors of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc.
WASHINGTON, March 15 Russian spies are among those expected to be charged as suspects in at least one of a series of hacking attacks on Yahoo Inc, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.