MILAN, April 11 Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano
would not see a major impact on its core capital if it was
forced to remove so-called deferred tax assets (DTA) from its
capital ratios, its chief executive said on Saturday.
European Union regulators are scrutinising the treatment of
banks' deferred tax assets in Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece
to see if these constitute state aid, the European Commission
said this week.
Pop Milano CEO Giuseppe Castagna said that if the bank was
not allowed to count the DTA as core capital, its CET 1 ratio
would fall to 10 percent -- from 11.6 percent now -- but would
still be above the minimum requirement of 9 percent set by the
European Central Bank for the lender.
He said removing the DTA from the core capital would have a
major impact for all Italian banks with the exception Pop Milano
and Intesa Sanpaolo.
