MILAN, Sept 29 Italy's private equity fund Clessidra is examining making an investment in Banca Popolare di Milano and could discuss the issue with the Bank of Italy in the next few days, a source close to the dossier said on Thursday.

This week the Italian mutual bank cut the size of a planned capital increase to 800 million euros and introduced government changes to make management more independent from shareholders and to attract new investors.

(Writing by Nigel Tutt)