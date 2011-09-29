(Adds details, quote, shares)

By Massimo Gaia

MILAN, Sept 29 Italian private equity fund Clessidra is considering taking part in Banca Popolare di Milano's 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) capital increase as the bank seeks to attract new investors, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

The source told Reuters Clessidra may discuss a possible investment with the Bank of Italy, which has demanded governance changes at Pop Milano and voiced concern over its loan exposure and liquidity.

"Clessidra is examining the dossier and it is possible that there will be a meeting with the Bank of Italy in the next few days," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Pop Milano shares rose 3.9 percent to 1.64 euros.

"There is some speculation about the entry of new investors and this is what is supporting the shares," said one trader. The bank's stock has lost 40 percent so far this year.

Il Sole 24 Ore earlier reported that Clessidra could invest up to 200 million euros, and a similar amount would be put on the table by another private equity firm, Investindustrial.

Investindustrial declined comment.

The board of Pop Milano earlier this week approved a governance reform to make management more independent from shareholders.

It also cut the size of the capital hike to 800 million euros -- well below a maximum amount of 1.2 billion euros previously indicated -- but the Bank of Italy still needs to give its go ahead to the plan.

The new governance rules at the mutual bank give strategic powers to a five-member management board, separate from a supervisory board representing shareholders.

Critics however say an influential union shareholder association called "Friends of Bipiemme" will still be pulling the strings.

This association owns less than 4 percent of the bank but controls shareholder meetings because of a one-head-one-vote rule in Pop Milano's bylaws.

That means it will be able to appoint a majority of members to the supervisory board, which in turn chooses the management board.

Several newspapers reported on Thursday that the Bank of Italy may freeze the voting rights of the unions if it deems they are still holding too much sway over how the bank is run.

Because of the reduced size of the capital increase, the bank has said it would not pay an extraordinary dividend and delayed by one year, to the end of 2012, the reimbursement of 500 million euros worth of government-sponsored bonds.

It also cut its Core Tier 1 target for end-2013 to 8.7 percent from a previous 9.1 percent. ($1 = 0.735 Euros) (Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by David Holmes)