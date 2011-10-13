MILAN Oct 13 Banca Popolare di Milano's powerful Amici di Bipiemme association of employee shareholders favours keeping current managing director Enzo Chiesa, a candidate to become BPM chairman Filippo Annunziata said on Thursday.

In a conference call with reporters, Annunziata said he favours private equity fund InvestIndustrial chief Andrea Bonomi and his representatives joining the planned management board to run the bank.

Annunziata heads one of a series of slates of candidates for the supervisory board planned in a shake-up of corporate governance at the bank.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandala; Writing by Nigel Tutt)