MILAN Oct 13 Banca Popolare di Milano's
powerful Amici di Bipiemme association of employee shareholders
favours keeping current managing director Enzo Chiesa, a
candidate to become BPM chairman Filippo Annunziata said on
Thursday.
In a conference call with reporters, Annunziata said he
favours private equity fund InvestIndustrial chief Andrea Bonomi
and his representatives joining the planned management board to
run the bank.
Annunziata heads one of a series of slates of candidates for
the supervisory board planned in a shake-up of corporate
governance at the bank.
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala; Writing by Nigel Tutt)