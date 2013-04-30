MILAN, April 30 Italy's Popolare di Milano said plans to transform the cooperative lender into a joint-stock company included the issue of special shares carrying the right to appoint three members of the surpervisory board.

The management board of the mid-size lender is trying to change the governance structures at the bank to make them more transparent and efficient.

But some of the employee shareholders, whom critics say have too much power under current by-laws, oppose the plans.

In a statement on Tuesday Popolare Milano said the draft by-law plan also envisaged the introduction of a cap on share ownership of 10 percent.

Governance shake-up at the lender would abolish its trademark "one shareholder, one vote" rule, paving the way for a possible takeover, but is opposed by powerful unions.

