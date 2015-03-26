LONDON, March 26 Italy's Banca Popolare di
Milano is working with JP Morgan to review
merger options for the Milan-based cooperative lender, two
sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Banco Popolare, Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna
and Banca Carige were the most likely
candidates for a merger, the sources said.
Popolare di Milano was not immediately available for a
comment. All the other banks declined to comment.
Italy's government, keen to encourage mergers among
"popolari" lenders to help strengthen them, has introduced rules
to turn the largest cooperative banks into joint-stock
companies.
The reform is seen forcing banks to drop ownership limits
and a rule giving shareholders in cooperative lenders one vote
each.
Veneto Banca and Popolare di Vicenza are among the
cooperative banks that have already picked advisers ahead of a
potential merger. Veneto Banca is advised by Rothschild while
Popolare di Vicenza has hired Mediobanca.
These two banks could be the first two "popolari" to
finalize a merger in 2015, one of the sources said, while it
might take up to 12 months for Banca Popolare di Milano to seal
a deal.
(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia and Sophie Sassard, additional
reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Valentina Za in Milan)