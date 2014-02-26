MILAN Feb 26 Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Milano has reimbursed another 500 million euros ($683.35 million) of cheap funds it borrowed from the European Central Bank in 2011 and 2012, a source close to the lender said on Wednesday.

The bank, which had taken a total of 6.1 billion euros in ECB funds, still has around 4 billion euros to reimburse. ($1 = 0.7317 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Silvia Aloisi)