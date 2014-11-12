UPDATE 3-Canadian fintech DH Corp to be taken private in C$4.8 bln deal
* DH Corp shares up 8.9 pct, trading at C$25.10 (Adds shares, background)
MILAN Nov 12 Italian lender Banca Popolare di Milano is carrying on with its standalone plan and does not see evidence of an "M&A wave" that some had expected to be triggered by a European review of banks, CEO Giuseppe Castagna said on Wednesday.
Castagna was speaking during a conference call with analysts following the release of the bank's quarterly results. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala; writing by Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and removed from Negative Watch the ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation (Berkley) including its 'A-' Issuer Default Rating (IDR), senior and subordinated debt. Berkley's property/casualty operating subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings have been also been affirmed. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release
March 13 A company owned by the family of Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, stands to receive over $400 million from China's Anbang Insurance Group, that is investing in a Manhattan building owned by the Kushners, Bloomberg reported.