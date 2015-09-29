MILAN, Sept 29 Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano
said on Tuesday its management board had approved
plans to transform the cooperative lender into a joint stock
company by the end of June next year.
Banca Popolare di Milano is one of 10 cooperative banks that
the government is forcing to convert into joint-stock companies
to make the sector more efficient and spur mergers in the
sector.
"BPM intends to complete the transformation indicatively
before the end of June 2016 and in any case within the time
frame set by law," it said in a statement.
The decree introduced by Rome set an 18-month deadline for
the lenders in question to drop their cooperative status once
the Bank of Italy had put its seal on the reform, which happened
in June this year.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)