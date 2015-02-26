MILAN Feb 26 Banca Popolare di Sondrio said on Thursday the European Central Bank had set a transitional Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 9 percent as a specific capital requirement for the cooperative bank.

The bank had a CET 1 of 9.8 percent at the end of 2014.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)