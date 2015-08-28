MILAN Aug 28 Italy's Popolare di Vicenza is set to raise up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) from investors in a share sale early next year after a balance-sheet clean-up led to a first-half net loss of 1 billion euros.

The unlisted cooperative lender, one of 15 Italian banks whose balance sheets were scrutinised by the ECB in a Europe-wide sector's health check last year, had already posted a 2014 loss of 759 million euros.

En route to a stock market listing, Popolare Vicenza continued to write down loans and book goodwill impairments also in the six months through June as ECB inspectors conducted an audit.

Large Italian cooperative banks like Popolare Vicenza are due to shed their status, which grants investors one vote each regardless of the size of their stake, following a government overhaul of the sector.

($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)