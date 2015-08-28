(Adds details)
MILAN Aug 28 Italy's Popolare di Vicenza is set
to raise up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) from investors
in a share sale early next year after a balance-sheet clean-up
led to a large first-half net loss and hammered its capital
base.
The cooperative lender, which plans to list on the stock
market in coming months, is one of 15 Italian banks whose
balance sheets were scrutinised by the European Central Bank in
a Europe-wide sector's health check last year.
On Friday, Popolare Vicenza posted a 1 billion euro
first-half net loss due to writedowns of risky loans, goodwill
impairments on past acquisitions and funds the ECB forced it to
set aside against possible risks after a separate recent audit,
it said in a statement.
The bank had already posted a 2014 loss of 759 million
euros.
During the audit, ECB inspectors found a number of cases in
which Popolare Vicenza clients used loans granted by the bank to
buy its shares. Such loans totalled 975 million euros.
As a consequence, the bank said it had been forced to take
622 million euros off its capital base.
Popolare Vicenza's best-quality capital, or Common Equity
Tier 1, stood at 6.8 percent at the end of June, sharply down
from 10.4 percent at the end of December and well below an 11
percent minimum threshold set by the ECB.
Popolare Vicenza is one of 10 large cooperative banks in
Italy targeted by a landmark reform the government passed
earlier this year to force them to drop a status granting
investors one vote each regardless of the size of their stake.
Limits to voting powers and ownership have been blamed for
allowing minority shareholders in cooperative lenders to block
unwanted changes.
Veneto Banca, another unlisted cooperative bank targeted by
the reform, is also due to publish first-half results on Friday.
Like Popolare Vicenza, Veneto Banca is planning to list on
the stock market later this year and raise cash from investors
soon after that.
($1 = 0.8943 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by David Evans)