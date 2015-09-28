MILAN, Sept 28 The chief executive of top
Italian bank UniCredit on Monday expressed confidence
in troubled peer Popolare di Vicenza, whose share sale for up to
1.5 billion euros ($1.7 bln) UniCredit has committed to
guarantee.
Prosecutors in Italy said last week they had opened a probe
into a number of top executives at unlisted Popolare di Vicenza
for alleged market manipulation and obstructing the work of
regulators.
The mid-sized cooperative bank must plug a capital shortfall
to meet capital requirements set by the European Central Bank.
It launched last week a 200 million euro Tier2 bond, which
can be counted as additional capital, but it is yet to close the
sale despite the 11 percent yield offered. UniCredit is lead
managing the bond sale with BNP Paribas.
"We're very serene otherwise we would not have taken on the
commitment regarding the bond", UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni
said.
"I believe with this management and the plan it is about to
present the bank will surely give shareholders very good returns
and will be once again a first-class bank."
($1 = 0.8946 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; writing by Valentina Za,
editing by Agnieszka Flak)