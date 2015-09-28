MILAN, Sept 28 The chief executive of top Italian bank UniCredit on Monday expressed confidence in troubled peer Popolare di Vicenza, whose share sale for up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 bln) UniCredit has committed to guarantee.

Prosecutors in Italy said last week they had opened a probe into a number of top executives at unlisted Popolare di Vicenza for alleged market manipulation and obstructing the work of regulators.

The mid-sized cooperative bank must plug a capital shortfall to meet capital requirements set by the European Central Bank.

It launched last week a 200 million euro Tier2 bond, which can be counted as additional capital, but it is yet to close the sale despite the 11 percent yield offered. UniCredit is lead managing the bond sale with BNP Paribas.

"We're very serene otherwise we would not have taken on the commitment regarding the bond", UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said.

"I believe with this management and the plan it is about to present the bank will surely give shareholders very good returns and will be once again a first-class bank."

($1 = 0.8946 euros) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; writing by Valentina Za, editing by Agnieszka Flak)