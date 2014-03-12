MILAN, March 12 Italian mid-sized lender Banco
Desio said on Wednesday its offer to rescue Banca
Popolare di Spoleto had won the backing from the
commissioners running the troubled peer.
Desio said in a statement it was told by the commissioners
that its binding offer presented on Dec. 5 was seen as "the most
adequate" to restructure Popolare di Spoleto.
Banco Desio said it was asked to get in touch with the
commissioners to finalise the details of the takeover.
Popolare Spoleto has been looking for a buyer after being
put under special administration by the Bank of Italy last year
following an inspection that showed "serious irregularities and
large expected capital losses".
When Desio announced its intention to make an offer for
Popolare Spoleto last year, the lender said it would not need a
capital increase to complete the acquisition.
Apart from Banco Desio, another offer was presented by a
group of Italian investors, mainly from the Umbria region.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Danilo Masoni)