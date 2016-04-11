MADRID, April 11 Spain's Banco Popular on Monday
said so-called floor clauses included in many mortgages
contracts were legal and had been signed in good faith, days
after a Spanish court ruled against them and said banks had to
compensate their clients.
The court in Madrid said 41 banks had to repay customers
what they had lost since May 2013, when the Supreme Court
declared these mortgages, whose rates cannot fall below a
benchmark, invalid if they had not been presented clearly.
Spanish banks could lose up to 5.3 billion euros ($6.06
billion) in compensation costs, a report from Madrid-based
consultancy AFI showed. Most banks say they already had
provisioned for losses on the ruling, which can be appealed.
Popular, Spain's seventh biggest bank which had been one of
the most reluctant to stop using the clauses, had reported a
near 70 percent drop in full-year net profit in January after
provisioning 350 million euros to cover for potential costs.
At Popular's annual general meeting on Monday, Chairman
Angel Ron said the bank would study the ruling "in the best
interest" of its shareholders.
"Far from saying that they were illegal, what (the ruling)
says is that they are legal and were sold in good faith," Ron
said in response to a shareholder's question.
He also said the floor clauses were a good way for banks to
protect their margins, which have been steadily eroded as
interest rates sank to historic lows and amid fierce competition
in Spain.
Ratings agency Fitch said on Monday that the ruling could
squeeze margins further and feed into another round of
cost-cutting in the sector, where leader Santander said this
month it would close hundreds of domestic branches.
Spanish banks could face further losses if the European
Commission follows through with its request last October for
them to repay customers over the whole life of the loan, beyond
the May 2013 limit. The AFI report put such compensation at 4.5
billion euros.
"We still cannot rule out that the worst case scenario, full
retroactivity since contracts' inception, materialize in the
near future," Mirabaud analyst Fabio Mostacci wrote in a note.
($1 = 0.8742 euros)
(Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Julien Toyer and Ed
Osmond)