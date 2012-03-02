Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Thursday:
MADRID, 2 mar El Banco Popular lanzó el viernes una emisión de bonos por importe de 750 millones de euros y con vencimiento en 2013, dijo IFR, un servicio de noticias y análisis online de Thomson Reuters.
Según IFR, el grupo pagará un cupón del 3,625 por ciento, con un diferencial de 275 puntos basicos sobre mid-swaps.
La emisión tiene vencimiento en septiembre de 2016 y ha sido liderada por el propio Banco Popular, Bankia, GSI, Natixis y Royal Bank of Scotland. (Información de Andrés González Editado por Jesús Aguado)
BRUSSELS\FRANKFURT, Feb 23 The European Commission is working with the Italian government and the European Central Bank on a rescue plan for Italy's troubled Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, spokesmen for the two European institutions said on Thursday, following press reports of an impasse.
* January 2017 net sales 128.7 million Swedish crowns ($14.33 million) versus 121.1 million crowns in Jan 2016