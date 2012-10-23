MADRID Oct 23 Spain's troubled lender Banco Popular on Tuesday said its main shareholders backed a 2.5 billion euro ($3.2 billion) share issue announced earlier this month to bolster its capital and avoid taking international aid.

The bank said in a statement the commitments it had received so far from shareholders to subscribe to the capital increase were worth 23 percent of the capital base after issuing the shares. ($1 = 0.7714 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer)