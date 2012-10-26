UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
MADRID Oct 26 Spain's Popular said on Friday it expected to effectively launch a rights issue of up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.24 billion) to bolster its capital on November 13 and complete the issue by the end of December.
The bank was identified with a capital shortfall of 3.2 billion euros in a September independent audit of the Spanish banking sector.
Popular's share issue is considered an important test of Spanish banks' ability to tap the market and analysts expect the shares to be sold at a discount of between 50 percent to 73 percent.
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.