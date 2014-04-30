MADRID, April 30 Spain's Banco Popular said on Wednesday its core capital ratio at end-March was 10.28 percent under 'fully-loaded' Basel III criteria, which takes into account changes that need to be made by 2019.

The bank said the figure, which more than meets minimum requirements, included some bonds that can convert into equity. It said these would be taken into account in Europe-wide banking health checks this year.

Popular said its 'fully-loaded' Basel III leverage ratio was 6.18 percent at end-March.

(Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Fiona Ortiz)