MADRID Oct 26 Spanish bank Banco Popular on Friday said it would consider buying state-rescued lender CatalunyaCaixa when the government puts it up for auction.

Popular, one of seven banks identified with a capital shortfall in a September independent audit, said it may resume dividend payments in the second half of next year. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)