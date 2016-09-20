Sept 20 Spain's Banco Popular said on Tuesday it would reduce its number of branches by around 300 as part of a planned restructuring process that would affect between 2,900 and 3,000 employees.

Popular, which in May made a 2.5-billion-euro ($2.8 billion) share issue to clean up toxic retail assets, said in July it would begin a plan to cut costs that it expected to generate savings of around 175 million euros annually from 2017. ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Reporting by Katarzyna Zajaczkowska; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Julien Toyer)