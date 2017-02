MADRID, July 27 Spanish mid-sized bank Popular said on Friday its holdings of Spanish sovereign debt had remained steady over the past 12 months.

"Our Spanish public debt position has not changed in the last 12 months ... it stands at 9.6 billion euros ($12 billion) with an average maturity of 3 years," said Chief Financial Officer Jacobo Gonzalez-Robatto. ($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting By Jesus Aguado, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)