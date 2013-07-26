BRIEF-Brixmor Property Group acquires Arborland Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
* Brixmor Property Group acquires Arborland Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
MADRID, July 26 Spain's fifth-biggest lender, Banco Popular, on Friday said net profit in the first six months of 2013 fell 3 percent to 170.4 million euros ($225.5 million), beating analyst expectations.
The bank posted net interest income, a measure of lending income, of 1.25 billion euros for the period, down 12.8 percent on the first half of 2012.
It ratio of non-performing loans rose to 10.84 percent at the end of June from 9.94 percent at the end of March. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting By Sarah White; Writing by Paul Day)
* Says entered into an agreement with Maharashtra Seamless Limited to supply 1 MW power
* Sets overnight MCLR at 8.55 percent w.e.f March 7 Source text: http://bit.ly/2mLONqK Further company coverage: