MADRID Oct 28 Spain's Banco Popular said on Friday it could meet new European Banking Authority capital requirements through earnings and reducing risky assets.

Chief Financial Officer Jacobo González-Robatto said in a news conference that the bank would also convert 1.5 billion euros ($2.12 billion) in bonds to shares ahead of time to shore up capital. ($1 = 0.707 Euros)

