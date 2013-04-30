MADRID, April 30 Spanish bank Popular on Tuesday said it maintained its forecast of a 500-million-euro ($655.00 million) profit in 2013 and of a 1.4-billion-euro profit in 2014.

The lender returned to profit in the first quarter of the year after a record loss in 2012, as asset sales offset weak business in its home market. ($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting by Tomas Cobos; writing by Julien Toyer; editing by Sarah Morris)