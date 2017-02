MADRID, April 27 Spanish bank Popular reported a 46 percent drop in first quarter profit on Friday after it set aside provisions to cover for losses in bad property investments.

The bank booked net profit of 100 million euros ($132.29 million)for the perod on net interest income of 693 million euros, up 34 percent on year. ($1 = 0.7559 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)