MADRID Oct 26 Spanish bank Popular reported on Friday nine-month net profit down 38 percent due to writedowns related to a massive government-forced clean-up of banks' exposure to a collapsed property sector.

Net profit for the period to end-September came in at 251 million euros ($325.29 million).

Popular, one of seven Spanish banks identified with a capital shortfall in a September independent audit, said it had made 3.9 billion euros of provisions during the period to cover losses related to bad property assets. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jesus Aguado)