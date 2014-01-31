MADRID Jan 31 The chairman of Banco Popular
said on Friday the lender would consider buying
state-owned bank Catalunya Caixa if it was put up for sale.
"We would study it, we would look at any operation that
comes up so long as it doesn't put the bank's solvency at risk,"
said Chairman Angel Ron at a press conference.
The chairman of Spain's third-biggest lender, Caixabank
, earlier said he would make an offer for the
nationalised bank if it went to auction. The government wants to
sell the bank before the summer.
(Reporting By Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sonya Dowsett, Editing
by Julien Toyer)