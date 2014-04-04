UPDATE 3-Chow Tai Fook Enterprises makes Australian energy play for Alinta
* First Australian energy investment by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises
MADRID, April 4 Spanish lender Banco Popular said on Friday that it is in talks to buy Citibank's retail banking and credit card business in Spain but did not provide any financial details.
In a statement, Popular said it would announce any definitive agreement over the possible purchase in due course. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, editing by William Hardy)
* First Australian energy investment by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises
* Horizon north logistics inc. Amends shareholder rights plan
March 15 Virtu Financial Inc has made a bid to buy rival trading firm KCG Holdings Inc that could help Virtu bolster its businesses that have softened under reduced market volatility.