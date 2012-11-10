BRIEF-Deltic issues statement on filing by Southeastern Asset Management
* Company has met and spoken with Southeastern on a number of occasions
MADRID Nov 10 Spain's Banco Popular expects to resume dividend payments in the second quarter of 2013, Chairman Angel Ron said on Saturday.
Ron was speaking at a special shareholders' meeting to seek approval for a 2.5-billion-euro ($3.18 billion) rights issue. ($1 = 0.7868 euros) (Reporting By Tomas Cobos; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Company has met and spoken with Southeastern on a number of occasions
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 U.S. home resales surged to a 10-year high in January as buyers shrugged off higher prices and mortgage rates, signaling rising confidence in the economy and bolstering expectations of a pickup in growth in the first quarter.
TORONTO, Feb 22 British and Canadian regulators have signed an agreement to make it easier for financial technology companies to expand in each other's markets, they said on Wednesday.