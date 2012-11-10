(Corrects throughout after bank released new issue price)

MADRID Nov 10 Spain's Banco Popular said on Saturday it would offer a 2.5-billion-euro ($3.2 billion) new share issue at 0.401 euros per share, representing a 64 percent discount to Friday's closing share price of 1.118 euros.

The price is a 76 percent discount to the 1.701 euros the shares closed on Sept. 28 when an independent audit of the Spanish banking sector identified a 3.2 billion euro capital shortfall at Popular, prompting its plans for a new share issue. (Reporting By Tomas Cobos and Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Toby Chopra)