PRESS DIGEST-Canada - March 9
March 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 1 Puerto Rico-based lender Popular Inc said it would a sell $568 million portfolio of non-performing loans to a joint venture between Caribbean Property Group and funds affiliated with Perella Weinberg Partners.
The portfolio contains non-performing commercial and construction loans and real estate. Based on the unpaid principal balance on loans and the appraised value of the real estate, the portfolio is valued at $1.02 billion.
Popular is selling the portfolio at its current book value and will book an after-tax loss of about $185 million on the sale on the first quarter.
The company expects substantial reductions in credit-related expenses, Chief Executive Richard Carrion said in a statement. "We have significantly improved our credit risk profile and are better positioned to manage our capital more effectively.
Popular will receive about $112 million in cash, a note for about $203 million, and a 24.9 percent interest in the joint venture.
The company will also provide an advance of about $35 million to cover initial costs of some projects.
The bank will also extend a revolving working capital line of about $30 million to fund certain operating expenses of the venture.
Popular has been selling non-performing loans to clean up its balance sheet. It last sold a portfolio of bad loans in 2011.
Shares of the San Juan-based lender closed at $27.92 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
March 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* First Potomac Realty Trust sells two joint venture assets for $59.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday: