UPDATE 2-Home Capital to get C$2 bln loan from Berkshire Hathaway
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
MADRID, June 7 The outflow of deposits from troubled Spanish bank Popular was in the region of 18 billion euros ($20 billion) over the past few weeks, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
At the end of March, total clients' deposits on the bank's balance sheet stood at 79 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8923 euros) (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez and Carlos Ruano; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jesus Aguado)
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
* Says signs contract with Weizmann Forex to offer Western Union money transfer services in India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)
DUBAI, June 22 Saudi Arabia's stock market may see some profit taking on Thursday ahead of the week-long Eid al-Fitr break, while the rest of the Gulf bourses are likely to end the week with losses as crude oil prices stayed persistently weak.