BRIEF-Il Sole 24 Ore lending banks extend standstill agreements until Nov. 15
* LENDING BANKS EXTEND STANDSTILL AGREEMENTS ON DEBT UNTIL NOV 15 Source text: http://reut.rs/2sYBE04 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MADRID, June 12 Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos on Monday said Banco Popular had sought central bank emergency liquidity on June 5 and 6, but it had ran out so quickly that the bank was left with no other option than requesting a public rescue.
"It had to request emergency liquidity from the European Central Bank on Monday and Tuesday, but on Tuesday by 1500 it had run out of liquidity and it was not in a position to ask for more because it lacked collateral," de Guindos said at a parliamentary hearing. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Angus Berwick)
* LENDING BANKS EXTEND STANDSTILL AGREEMENTS ON DEBT UNTIL NOV 15 Source text: http://reut.rs/2sYBE04 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, June 22 Fosun International said it was operating normally, after media reported China's banking regulator had ordered a group of commercial banks to assess their exposure to offshore purchases by some acquisitive Chinese firms, including Fosun.
FRANKFURT, June 22 The European Central Bank will ignore government complains about rising borrowing costs when it eventually tightens policy and will not help any particular country, the ECB's chief economist said, according to the German magazine Spiegel.