BRIEF-Reliance Communications initiates monetisation programme for real estate properties
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage:
MADRID, June 7 Spain's leading bank Santander on Wednesday said it would carry out a capital increase of around 7 billion euros ($7.89 billion) to buy out troubled Spanish competitor Banco Popular.
Santander said it maintained its financial objectives for 2017 and 2018 and the deal would accelerate profit generation from 2019 and generate annual synergies of 500 million euros from 2020 onwards. ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett and Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Julien Toyer)
June 21 Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said Berkshire Hathaway Inc will provide a new C$2 billion line of credit to its unit Home Trust Co and indirectly buy C$400 million ($300.2 million) of its common shares in a private placement.
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.