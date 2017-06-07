BRIEF-Fabege continues development of Råsunda
* FABEGE AND CITY OF SOLNA HAVE AGREED ON CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW SCHOOL
MADRID, June 7 Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday Santander's acquisition of Popular carried out under the guidelines of the European Central Bank was a good resolution for the troubled bank.
"It's a good outcome for the bank, given the situation it had arrived at in recent weeks, as it implies maximum protection for depositors and continuity of the bank's operations," Minister Luis de Guindos said in a statement.
The operation would not involve tax payer money and avoided any credit risk contagion for Spain and its banking sector, he said. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jesus Aguado)
* FABEGE AND CITY OF SOLNA HAVE AGREED ON CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW SCHOOL
* Board appoints Adel Adulmohsen Al Mandel as chairman, effective June 22
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in northern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.