MADRID, July 27 Spanish mid-sized bank Popular said on Friday it expected to book 2012 net profit of 325 million to 360 million euros ($442.8 million).

The bank said it expected to book net profits of between 580 million and 654 million euros in 2013 and 1.4 billion euros in 2014. ($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting By Jesus Aguado, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)