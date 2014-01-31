BRIEF-National Australia Bank says offer of subordinated notes 2 completed
* Announces that offer of NAB subordinated notes 2 has been successfully completed
MADRID Jan 31 Spain's Banco Popular on Friday reported a 2013 net profit of 325 million euros ($441 million), beating analysts forecasts as it recovered from steep losses in 2012.
Like Spanish peers, Popular was helped in 2013 by lower provisions against soured property loans. These pushed it to post a 2.46 billion euro loss the previous year.
Analysts had expected Popular to post a 2013 net profit of 261 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.
Popular's net interest income - its earnings from loans, net of funding costs - fell 10 percent to 2.4 billion euros, broadly in line with forecasts. ($1 = 0.7373 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
March 19 Colorado-based debt collector SquareTwo Financial Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, the company said in a statement.
NEW YORK, March 19 Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.