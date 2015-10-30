MADRID Oct 30 Spanish mid-sized lender Banco
Popular on Friday posted an 8 percent drop in
nine-month net profit to 278 million euros ($305 million), in
line with analysts' expectations, as bad loans kept eating into
margins and eroding profitability.
Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus
deposit costs, came in at 1.69 billion euros in the nine-month
period, down 4.2 percent from last year.
Both net profit and net interest income were also down in
the third quarter, respectively by 29 percent and 11.3 percent.
($1 = 0.9105 euros)
