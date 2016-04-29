UPDATE 2-Recruiter Hays says larger manufacturers hiring again in the UK
* Sees more hiring in UK manufacturing from multinational firms
MADRID, April 29 Spain's Banco Popular posted on Friday a 2.6 percent rise in first quarter net profit from a year earlier, as lower revenues were offset by less provisions for bad loans.
The country's sixth-largest lender in terms of total assets reported net profit of 93.8 million euros ($106.83 million), just above analysts' forecasts in a Reuters poll of 91 million euros.
Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 551 million euros, down 1.9 percent from a year ago.
The bank also said its acquisition on Thursday of Barclays consumer payments business in Spain and Portugal would boost earning per share by 4 percent in 2017. ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Jesus Aguado)
* Sees more hiring in UK manufacturing from multinational firms
April 13 British recruitment company Hays forecast full-year profit at the top end of market expectations on Thursday after reporting record third-quarter net fees as international hiring offset weakness in the UK market following the Brexit vote.