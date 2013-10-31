MADRID Oct 31 Spain's Banco Popular on
Thursday reported a 9.5 percent drop in net profit to 227
million euros ($312.6 million)in the nine months to September on
increased provisions against bad loans.
Spain's sixth-biggest lender was also hit by a tough
comparison with 2012, when it took the bulk of steep provisions
against property losses in the last quarter.
Nine-month net interest income came in at 1.86 billion
euros, down 11.8 percent on the year-ago period and the bad
loans ratio rose to 11.84 percent at the end of September
compared to 10.84 percent at end-June.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
