MADRID Dec 11 Spain's Banco Popular opened down around 1 percent after the bank announced it was carrying out a capital increase and buying a stake in Mexican financial group BX+.

They had been suspended before the announcement. At 14.45 GMT, Popular's shares were down 0.7 percent at 4.131 euros a share. They stood at 4.211 euros per share before the suspension. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Sarah White)