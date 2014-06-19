UPDATE 4-South Africa's top court orders end to welfare grants fiasco
* Allan Gray signals Net1 shareholder revolt over debacle (Adds Desmond Tutu comment)
June 18 Popular Inc, the parent of Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, said it has received regulatory approval to repay $935 million to the U.S. Treasury Department that it received under the bank bailout program.
Popular intends to fund the repayment of the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) funds from a combination of internal liquidity and an issuance of approximately $400 million of debt securities, subject to market conditions.
As of May 31, $424.1 billion was disbursed under TARP. Cumulative collections, together with Treasury's additional proceeds from the sale of non-TARP shares of AIG, total $438.7 billion, according to a report by U.S. Treasury Department. (1.usa.gov/1r9LzFN)
Popular is among the top 10 remaining lenders that still owe money to the government under TARP.
TARP was set up as a $700-billion program at the height of the 2007-2009 financial crisis and was used as a mechanism for propping up struggling financial institutions that are regaining strength as economic conditions improve. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
* Allan Gray signals Net1 shareholder revolt over debacle (Adds Desmond Tutu comment)
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
ATHENS, March 17 Cyprus's cabinet on Friday approved contracts with France's Total, Italy's Eni , Exxon Mobil and Qatar Petroleum to explore for oil and gas in offshore areas south of the island, officials said.