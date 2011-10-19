* Q3 EPS $0.03 vs est $0.06

* Bad loan provisions up nearly 60 pct sequentially

* Shares down 6 percent (Adds details on commercial loan provisions, CEO comment)

Oct 19 Popular Inc's quarterly profit missed market estimates, hurt by a decline in the credit quality of its loan portfolio, sending its shares down 6 percent in trading before the bell.

This is the second time this year the parent of Banco Popular has bolstered its capital cushion against possible bad loans, adding to fears that the hard-hit Puerto Rican economy is not seeing the expected improvement in commercial credit quality.

"While we have seen improvement in some of our portfolios, we increased our provisions for the commercial portfolio," Chief Executive Richard Carrion said in a statement.

Popular, which counts hedge fund billionaire John Paulson as a major shareholder, earned $27.5 million, or 3 cents a share, compared with $494.1 million, or 48 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 6 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Provisions for loan losses on non-covered loans rose nearly 60 percent to $150.7 million from the second-quarter.

Shares of the largest bank in Puerto Rico were down 6 percent at $1.70 in pre-market trade. They closed at $1.81 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh and Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)