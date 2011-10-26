(The following feature is part of a package of stories from
* Price changes, innovation hold key to sustainable growth
* Despite tensions, world economy can support more people
* Burden of change lies with carbon-guzzling West
LONDON, Oct 26 Few economists have been as
spectacularly wrong as Thomas Malthus, who predicted in 1798
that unchecked population growth would doom the Earth to
starvation.
As the number of people on the planet reaches 7 billion, his
modern-day peers are cautiously confident that the English
clergyman will remain synonymous with unwarranted doom and
gloom.
With the global population headed for the 9 billion mark by
2050, economists are pinning their faith on continued
technological innovation and the invisible hand of market prices
to lead to a more efficient, sustainable use of finite natural
resources instead of a deadly fight to the end for the last
barrel of oil and drop of water.
"Malthus has been proven wrong for the past 200 years, so
why should he be right in the next 100?" asked Robert Aliber, a
professor of international economics and finance at the
University of Chicago.
Part of the answer to that rhetorical question presupposes
uninterrupted advances in technology and productivity of the
sort that Malthus, writing before the Industrial Revolution, was
unable to foresee.
As Willem Buiter, Citi's chief economist, put it, the world
would have been doomed long ago if it had been stuck with the
largely artisanal modes of production familiar to Malthus.
For a start, if cars and trains and bicycles had not
replaced horse-drawn transport, London would be buried now under
a deep layer of horse manure.
"There is always a Malthusian scenario that will cause the
world to collapse. It has been a race between the exhaustibility
of resources and innovation, and so far innovation has won,"
Buiter said. "We have several thousand years of human history to
support us on that, so I'm reasonably optimistic."
GAME CHANGER
Still, the rapid economic re-emergence of China and India,
both with populations of well over 1 billion, is changing the
equation.
The failure of the cost of oil and many other commodities to
fall farther than they have despite stagnation in the West is a
harbinger of the wrenching changes to prices and consumption
patterns that rapid growth in emerging economies will bring
about.
"When you've got China, India and Brazil that are so big and
are growing so fast, you're going to get a major reorganisation,
if not disruption, of the world economic order," said Professor
Lawrence Haddad, director of the Institute of Development
Studies at the University of Sussex in England.
"We're going to go through a massive adjustment in the next
15 to 20 years. We're just beginning to see it," he said.
Some countries are introducing carbon taxes to reflect the
non-renewability of fossil fuels and induce consumers to change
the way they behave. The fact that water is largely free for
most farmers, who use 70-80 percent of the world's water, leads
to enormous waste, Buiter added.
"Either prices or policies will have to change. One way or
another we will have to ration these things," he said.
"Technical change can't do it all for us. We can choose: we can
either have physical rationing, which is difficult and
inefficient, or price rationing of some kind."
To grasp the scale of the behavioural changes that
policymakers will have to bring about, Lester Brown, president
of the Earth Policy Institute, an environmental organisation in
Washington, has estimated the impact on the world's natural
resources if, as he projects, China's per capita gross domestic
product (measured at purchasing power parity) catches up with
that of the United States by 2035 - and if Chinese were to spend
their income more or less as Americans do.
China would use four-fifths of the world's paper and 70
percent of the world's current grain output. Were China to have
three cars for every four people, as the United States does,
China would be consuming nearly all today's oil production.
"The world population is outrunning its basic support
systems. That's why the world's forests are shrinking, its
fisheries are collapsing, its grasslands are turning into
deserts from overgrazing, why soil is eroding and why water
tables are falling now in 18 countries that contain half the
world's people," Brown said.
"So we're over-using everything. You can over-pump in the
short run but not in the long run. At some point, you have to
reduce the pumping to the rate of recharge," he added.
POLITICAL CHALLENGES
Getting well-fed, gas-guzzling Westerners to change their
lifestyles will be a political minefield. Telling Asians and
Africans that they cannot aspire to such a lifestyle in the
first place because the Earth will not support it raises even
tougher questions.
Can South Asia, for example, put the priority on sustainable
development when hundreds of millions still do not have access
to clean water and many go hungry?
"For a region that's clocked something like 6 percent growth
on average over the past decade, the statistics on malnutrition
are just truly astonishing and unacceptable," said Kalpana
Kochhar, the World Bank's chief economist for South Asia.
She said India, whose population is set to overtake China's
in a generation, could feed its own people and its neighbours
with little difficulty if market forces were given free rein.
"There's more than enough food. The problem there is when
everything is so tightly controlled by the government, farmers
are not able to respond to price signals," Kochhar said.
Brown is less optimistic about the potential to keep raising
agricultural yields. Large-scale farm land purchases in Africa
and Latin America were a taste of what's to come, he said: "Land
has become the new gold. It's an early view of the sort of thing
we'll be seeing. It becomes an every-country-for-itself world --
whether it's oil, water, grain or copper."
Conversely, Brown is excited by rapid progress in developing
alternatives to fossil fuels. China does not have to become less
energy-intensive, but the energy must come from renewable
sources, he said.
Haddad with the Institute of Development Studies agreed that
China, starting with a blank slate, had the opportunity to
become a leader in the low-carbon economy and green technology,
carving out a huge market in the process.
To ensure Malthus's fears remain unfounded, the onus for
change lay mainly with Western countries that have accumulated
their wealth without realising the damage that unchecked carbon
consumption was doing to the planet.
"We're the ones that have to change our behaviour and give
countries like India and China more of a run at economic growth
and poverty reduction," Haddad said.
