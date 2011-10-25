(Refiled to clarify Weisenfeld position in paragraph 26)
By Carey Gillam
KANSAS CITY, Oct 25 In China, dairy cows
revolve on carousels in synchronized milking; in Kenya, small
farmers are planting a new high-yielding sweet potato; and in
laboratories in Iowa, scientists play with plant genetics to
create corn that grows well even in drought.
These projects, and scores more, are shaping a new century
of agriculture. Whether it be cattle herders in sub-Saharan
Africa or rice growers in rural Asia, farmers and ranchers need
help to produce enough nutritious food to feed a population
forecast by the United Nations to hit 7 billion on Oct. 31.
The United Nations further predicts the population will
grow to some 9 billion by 2050. With no increase in arable
land, an already taxed supply of fresh water and fears of
ongoing drought and harmful climate change, figuring out how to
feed that many people is a top priority for both government and
private interests.
But just as research, development and expansion of
agricultural programs are most critical, the public dollars
pledged to this effort remain a pittance of what is needed, and
are in fact in danger of sharp decline, experts say.
"We are talking about adding 2.6 billion people between now
and 2050. That is two Chinas," said Robert Thompson, who serves
on the International Food & Agricultural Trade Policy Council
and is former director of rural development for the World
Bank.
In the 1980s, about 25 percent of U.S. foreign aid went to
agriculture, but that fell to 6 percent by 1990 and was only
about 1 percent last year, Thompson said. And the share of
world bank lending going to agriculture is down from about 30
percent in 1978 to less than 10 percent, he said.
"We have to raise productivity," Thompson said. "I think we
can do it all if we invest enough in research. But at the
moment we aren't."
Moves by U.S. lawmakers to slash spending are threatening
food security programs being set up in poor countries, and will
likely lead other nations to similarly trim pledged
agricultural development dollars, say experts in the field.
While charitable foundations, nonprofit development groups
and private-sector corporations are funneling billions into
agricultural programs, without the heft of significant funding
from the world's wealthy nations, needs will go unmet,
according to food and agricultural experts.
"There is by far not enough investment made," said Claude
Fauquet, scientific director at the U.S.-based Donald Danforth
Plant Science Center, which is developing a cassava for Africa
that is enriched with beta carotene.
"We estimate that already today there are 1 billion people
in the world suffering from malnutrition," said Fauquet. "This
will not go down unles we invest more."
The Danforth Center, which has a budget of about $4 million
a year, will be asking its donors, including the U.S.
government, for increased contributions in 2012, he said.
"FEED THE FUTURE"
For decades, the world's focus has been more on food aid --
donating excess grains and other agricultural supplies to poor
nations. Over the last few years, that focus has shifted toward
better positioning poor farmers to feed themselves.
The goals include increasing food productivity, developing
rural roads, building processing and storage plants, and
broadening access to markets to provide higher incomes and
long-term food security for people in poor countries.
The key targets are an estimated 600 million people who
live in poverty in rural areas of Sub-Saharan Africa and South
Asia and depend on agriculture for their livelihoods.
The need for improved crop productivity was underscored by
a 2008 spike in food prices tied to production shortages. In
July 2009 the United States pledged $3.5 billion over three
years in funding for world food security programs. Another
$18.5 billion was pledged by other wealthy nations.
But keeping the pledge is getting harder as the global
economy has faltered and cuts hit U.S. and European budgets.
"We do have to keep up the effort to secure funding," said
Jonathan Shrier, acting special representative for Global Food
Security at the U.S. State Department.
The World Bank is also overseeing a fund dubbed the Global
Agriculture and Food Security Program (GAFSP). The United
States is the largest donor, but Canada, Spain, South Korea,
Australia, Ireland and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
have also pledged funds that total $970 million.
But more than $400 million of the pledged dollars have not
come in, including close to $300 million from the United
States. A GAFSP report issued last month said several countries
had to be turned away due to the shortage of funds.
"In terms of the global food security debate, agriculture
is paramount," said Emily Alpert, London-based senior policy
manager for agriculture for ONE, an advocacy organization for
development in Africa. "More funding is extremely critical for
addressing poverty reduction and food insecurity."
Alongside that effort, the administration of Barack Obama
last year launched a "Feed the Future" initiative that is
targeting 19 countries for agricultural development
assistance.
U.S. officials are putting $10 million to $15 million in
an irrigation system for 8,000 farmers in Tanzania, for
example. And they are helping teach farmers in Kenya new crop
production and management techniques and improving access to
better seeds that have helped the farmers triple their incomes
off "orange fleshed" sweet potatoes.
The U.S. program has also helped launch an insurance
program for cattle herders in northern Kenya, and is helping
fund development of heat- and drought-resistant corn and other
cereal crops.
The program is considered a bright spot in global
agricultural development but its funding is in doubt.
"We're feeling good about the strategic planning process
we've made. We think we can make a huge impact," said Paul
Weisenfeld, head of the Bureau for Food Security, which
oversees the Feed the Future initiative.
"Our concern about budget cuts is if we back away it will
potentially have an impact on donors worldwide. That is our big
concern," he said.
PRIVATE EFFORTS
With the uncertainty surrounding the sustainability and
expansion of government funding, private investments into
agricultural research and development are rising.
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Rockefeller
Foundation and other charitable groups have committed billions
of dollars for programs to improve the nutrition and yields of
maize, sorghum, rice, wheat and other crops.
And many corporations have dived in. Monsanto (MON.N), the
world's largest seed company, and DuPont (DD.N), also a major
seed company and one of the world's largest chemical concerns,
have development projects under way to improve food security in
Africa and elsewhere.
Drought-tolerant crops and crops that use fertilizer more
efficiently are among the projects on the drawing board.
Earlier this month, DuPont announced a partnership aimed at
training 1,000 African educators to work with youth in five
African counties to teach them innovative farming practices.
"There is no silver bullet. We need to work together," said
DuPont Executive Vice President James C. Borel. "We
collectively need to do everything we can.
"A handful of companies can't be expected to carry the
load."
